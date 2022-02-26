Ruth Wagner

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Ruth Elaine (Riedel) Wagner, age 87, passed away at 10:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, peacefully with family by her side at home on the family farm near Sycamore.

A memorial service for Ruth is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Elyse Cramer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Shriners Hospital for Children or the Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

