Russell C. Moser, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for Russell Moser are 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Home Health of Wyandot County, or the Wyandot Sheriff’s Auxillairy and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!