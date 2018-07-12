Home Obituaries Roy E. Overmier

Roy E. Overmier

Posted on July 12, 2018
0
0
21
Roy E. Overmier
Roy E. Overmier

WOOSTER — Roy E. Overmier, age 87, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Services were Tuesday at West Hill Baptist Church in Wooster with Pastors Dan Wingate and Eric Fairhurst officiating.

A private interment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at www.custerglenn.com.

Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Michael I. French

    LONDON — Michael I. French, 65, of South Charleston, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Spr…
    July 12, 2018
    1 min read

  • Glen R. Hites

    Glen R. Hites, of Upper Sandusky, died at 9:05 a.m. July 11, 2018, at Fairhaven Community,…
    July 12, 2018
    18 second read
  • Shirley M. Dunlap

    Shirley M. Dunlap

    Shirley M. Dunlap, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 9, 20…
    July 11, 2018
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply