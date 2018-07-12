WOOSTER — Roy E. Overmier, age 87, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Services were Tuesday at West Hill Baptist Church in Wooster with Pastors Dan Wingate and Eric Fairhurst officiating.

A private interment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at www.custerglenn.com.

Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.

