Roxy Ann Swihart passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2024.

A celebration of life service for Roxy Swihart is 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Visitation will be held two hours before the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wyandot County Humane Society, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

