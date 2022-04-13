Rosella Traxler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MOUNT GILEAD — Rosella M. (Norman) McCracken Jenot Traxler, age 93, of Marion and formerly of Morrow County, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, at the DeWolfe Place in Marion.

Rose’s family will greet friends from 12–2 p.m. Friday at Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin there at 2 p.m. with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Rose’s name may be made to Kindred Hospice or to the Special Olympics.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Rose’s family, and special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

