Roger A. Bowen, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by his family, at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services for Roger Bowen will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19 at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights, John Stewart Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

