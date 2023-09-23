Rod Van Sickle

Rod J. Van Sickle, age 73, of Fremont, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at his home in Fremont.

Military honors for Rodney J. Van Sickle will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Upper Sandusky Honor Guard. Immediately following the service, a visitation celebrating the life of Rodney will be held until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. And, also may be forwarded to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!