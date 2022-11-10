Robert Parker

Robert L. Parker, age 69, of Bucyrus, passed away at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the emergency room at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

A memorial service for Bob Parker will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before service time on Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society, Crawford County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!