Richard Snook

CAREY — Richard L. Snook, 86, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Inn at Westbrook in Upper Sandusky, with his family by his side.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Dick’s funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Friar Savio Manavala OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and sent to the funeral home.

