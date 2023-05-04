Richard Newell

Richard E. Newell, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, died May 1, 2023 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Private services are being held by Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Co. Rod and Gun Club, Wyandot Memorial Hospice or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

