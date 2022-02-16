Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Althouse

Richard Von Althouse, “Dick,” age 81, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 13, 2022, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where an Elks Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

