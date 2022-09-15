Rebecca Lautermilch

Rebecca “Reba” M. Lautermilch, age 88, of Findlay, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with a 7:45 p.m. scripture service to be held Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

