Raymond Mullholand

SYCAMORE — Raymond L. Mullholand, age 64, formerly of Sycamore, died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

Funeral services for Raymond are 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

