Randy Jacob

Randy Howard Jacob, a cherished soul known for his inventive spirit and compassionate heart, unexpectedly passed away Feb. 6, 2024, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Evangelical Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky, and for one hour before service time Monday. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Church, the Wyandot County Historical Society or the Salvation Army, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Randy’s life was a testament to the power of love, the strength of family, and the impact one person can have on the world around them. He will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew him.

