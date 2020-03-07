Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Phyllis J. Weaver, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 88.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. also at the church with Pastor Edward Hunker officiating. Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been entrusted to serve the Weaver family. The complete obituary will run in the next newspaper edition.