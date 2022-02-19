Phillip Beidelschies

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Phillip L. Beidelschies, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus.

Funeral services for Phillip L. Beidelschies are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Doug Pummel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

