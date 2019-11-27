Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Calling hours for Perry Koepke are from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus, with the Rev. Mike Greenler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the newspaper.