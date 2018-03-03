Paul F. Rife, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:21 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Paul Rife will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Edward Hunker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Wyandot County 4-H, St. Paul Lutheran Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospital and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

