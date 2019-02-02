Patsy A. Gardner, age 80, of Nevada, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Patsy Gardner is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Nevada United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Smithey officiating.

Memorials may be made to Nevada United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

