Patricia Kolodge

Patricia Ann Kolodge, age 65, of Clarkston, Michigan, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away June 28, 2022.

Memorial services were held at the Clarkston Community Church with burial taking place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions for Patricia may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

