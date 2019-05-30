BUCYRUS — Patricia J. Reed, 90, of Bucyrus, died peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.

Her family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wise Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Nilsen officiating and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Her family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made payable to HomeCare Matters Hospice or to Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

These will be accepted at the funeral home or the church on the morning of her services.

Memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

