Obit Tonya Beck

Tonya Beck

Tonya M. Beck, age 41, of Nevada, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home in Nevada.

A celebration of life service for Tonya Beck will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Carl Angel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

