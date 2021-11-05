Obit Tony Draper

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Tony “Dusty” C. Draper, of Forest, died Nov. 4, 2021 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 74.

A graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Monday in Patterson Cemetery with full military honors conducted by VFW Post No. 1182 and American Legion Post No. 259, both of Forest; and AMVETS Post No. 1994 of Kenton. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to VFW Post No. 1182 in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

