Obit Timothy Lopez

Timothy Lopez

Timothy A. Lopez, age 58, of Parma, passed on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bridge Hospice or Lung Cancer Research Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

