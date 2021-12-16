Obit Sue Kitzler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sue Kitzler

CAREY — Sue Ann Kitzler, age 67, of Arlington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 116 W. Findlay St., Carey, with pastor Bill Schultz officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery in Lancaster at a later date.

Donations may be made in Sue’s honor to Christ Lutheran Church or the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.

Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Sue’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

