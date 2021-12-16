Obit Sue Kitzler Posted on December 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Sue Kitzler CAREY — Sue Ann Kitzler, age 67, of Arlington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 116 W. Findlay St., Carey, with pastor Bill Schultz officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery in Lancaster at a later date. Donations may be made in Sue’s honor to Christ Lutheran Church or the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Sue’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!