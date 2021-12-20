Obit Shirley Schrote

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shirley Schrote

Shirley J. Schrote, age 86, of Nevada, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Shirley J. Schrote is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Gene Sherman. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation for Shirley is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 27 – Bucyrus, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

