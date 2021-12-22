Obit Robert Noggle

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Noggle

Robert Noggle, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Kenton, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

Funeral services for Robert Noggle are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Phillips officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

