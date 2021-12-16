Obit Raymond Hougendobler Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FREMONT — Raymond Earl Hougendobler Jr., 81, of Fremont, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at Elmwood Assisted Living.

A memorial visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Crematory, 900 North St., Fremont, OH.Funeral services will begin at noon Friday, officiated by pastor Matthew Wheeler.

Memorials may be made to ProMedica Heartland Hospice.

To send an online condolence or to view Raymond’s tribute video, visit www.hermanfh.com

