Obit Ray Hurst

Ray Hurst

Ray G. Hurst, age 80, of Nevada, passed away at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Visitation for Ray G. Hurst is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow services at Granny Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or the Wyandot County Rod & Gun Club, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

