Obit Phillistine Caudill

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Phillistine Caudill, age 72, of 4491 Ohio 67, Sycamore, died at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at home.

Funeral services for Phillistine are 1 p.m. today at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky, with the Rev. Denver Meade officiating. Burial will follow at Green Berry Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!