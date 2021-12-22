Obit Phillistine Caudill Posted on December 22, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Phillistine Caudill, age 72, of 4491 Ohio 67, Sycamore, died at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at home. Funeral services for Phillistine are 1 p.m. today at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky, with the Rev. Denver Meade officiating. Burial will follow at Green Berry Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!