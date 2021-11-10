Obit Philip Shumway

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Philip D. Shumway, formerly of 4351 N. Ohio 53, Tiffin, died at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, t the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, fter a 16-year battle with Alzheimers. He was 72

A memorial service for Philip is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin, where the Seneca County Veteran Council will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ohio Veteran Home Memory Care unit in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!