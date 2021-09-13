Obit Paul Snyder Sr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Paul Snyder Sr.

SYCAMORE — Paul F. Snyder Sr., age 73, of 2012 TH 148, Sycamore, died 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home.

A funeral service for Paul is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

