Obit Patricia Wolfe

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Wolfe

Patricia Ann “Patte” Wolfe, age 89, of Findlay, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family in Findlay.

She was born March 18, 1932, in Findlay, to Carl and Marian (Kanel) Gohlke, both of whom are deceased.

Patte married the love of her life Harold Paul “Herk” Wolfe on May 24, 1952, and he passed away March 2, 2017.

Patte is survived by her children, David Joseph and his wife Bonnie (nee Frisch); Timothy Allen and his wife Kathryn (nee Payne); Cathy (Wolfe) Cole; and Lisa Kaye and husband Richard Dunn; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Greta Diggs of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister Marlene “Molly” Might.

Patte graduated from Findlay High School in 1950. She worked at Marathon Petroleum headquarters following high school and a few years later married Herk, and they enjoyed 64 years together.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, since 1967. In 1986 Patte was instrumental, along with former Pastor Charles Steward, in the establishment of an Alcoholics Anonymous chapter in Wyandot County which has provided needed support to countless numbers of people and continues to do so.

Patte’s pastimes were varied and diverse. She enjoyed playing bridge, painting, golfing, gardening and was a voracious reader. But her life’s passion was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother … she made every house into a home!

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Wolfe will be private with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Upper Sandusky Community Library, First Lutheran Church, or School Ministries Ohio, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

(Pd.121821)