Obit Norman Walton

SYCAMORE — Norman E. Walton, age 92, formerly of rural LaRue, died at 5:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Norman is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marseilles United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will follow at Fehl Cemetery, Marseilles Township. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Bringman-Clark and Company Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marseilles United Methodist Church or the Donor’s Choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

