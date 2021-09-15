Obit Norma Carey

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Norma Carey

Norma Lee Carey, age 66, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, while surrounded by her family.

Services for Norma Lee Carey will be held at a later date in Colorado.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion or to Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!