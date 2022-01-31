Obit Mona Kempf

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mona Kempf

Mona Lou Kempf, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay.

Funeral services for Mona Lou Kempf will be private and held at St. Johns Mennonite Church in Pandora, with Dr. Paul Perkins, and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be sent Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

