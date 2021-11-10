Obit Michael Kimmell Posted on November 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Michael Kimmell FINDLAY — Michael Dale Kimmell, 63, passed away Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Blanchard after an aggressive cancer diagnosis. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor James Williams officiating. A fellowship luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the services at the Coldren-Crates Reception Center. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!