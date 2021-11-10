Obit Michael Kimmell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Michael Kimmell

FINDLAY — Michael Dale Kimmell, 63, passed away Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Mount Blanchard after an aggressive cancer diagnosis.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor James Williams officiating. A fellowship luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the services at the Coldren-Crates Reception Center. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com

