Obit Matthew Weinandy

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Matthew Weinandy

NORTH BALTIMORE — Matthew Daniel Weinandy, 41, of North Baltimore, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, with Father Tim Kummerer, celebrant. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or donor’s Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!