Obit Mary Boyce

Mary Boyce

CAREY — Mary Ann L. Boyce, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

Her family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. A meal in her honor will follow at the OLC Shrine Cafeteria. All are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of the donor’s choosing, and they may be sent to the funeral home.

your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com

