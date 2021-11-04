Obit Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson

STILLWATER, Okla. — Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson, 83, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, died Oct. 28, 2021.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 524 N. Stallard St,, Stillwater.

Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family and an online obituary viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com

Strode Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!