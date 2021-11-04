Obit Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson Posted on November 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson STILLWATER, Okla. — Martha Joanne “Jo” Nelson, 83, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, died Oct. 28, 2021. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 524 N. Stallard St,, Stillwater. Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family and an online obituary viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com Strode Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!