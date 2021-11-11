Obit Mark Griswold

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark Griswold

Mark L. Griswold, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Mark Griswold are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family suggests casual attire for the services.

In lieu of flowers because of a flower allergy, the family suggests that memorials be given to the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

