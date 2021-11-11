Obit Mark Griswold Posted on November 11, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mark Griswold Mark L. Griswold, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for Mark Griswold are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family suggests casual attire for the services. In lieu of flowers because of a flower allergy, the family suggests that memorials be given to the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!