Obit Leona Minor

Leona Minor

Leona D. Minor, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Leona D. Minor is 1 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Donahoo officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com

