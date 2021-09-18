Obit Larry Sweigard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Larry Sweigard

Larry G. Sweigard, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation for Larry G. Sweigard is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

