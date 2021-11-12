Obit Joyce Lorenz Posted on November 12, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Joyce Lorenz Joyce Marie Chandler Lorenz, 92, of Annapolis, Maryland, and formerly of Columbus; Memphis, Tennessee; and Catonsville, Maryland, died Oct. 20, 2021, at her home. A memorial service for Joyce Lorenz is 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Marseilles United Methodist Church in Marseilles, and will be officiated by Pastor Doug Pummel and Pastor Elaine Clinger-Sturtz. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation for Joyce is 12-1 p..m. one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!