Obit Joyce Lorenz

Joyce Lorenz

Joyce Marie Chandler Lorenz, 92, of Annapolis, Maryland, and formerly of Columbus; Memphis, Tennessee; and Catonsville, Maryland, died Oct. 20, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service for Joyce Lorenz is 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Marseilles United Methodist Church in Marseilles, and will be officiated by Pastor Doug Pummel and Pastor Elaine Clinger-Sturtz.

Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation for Joyce is 12-1 p..m. one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

