Obit: John H. Mann

John H. Mann, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Findlay Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

A funeral service for John Mann is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Visitation is 5–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or to the American Cancer Society, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

