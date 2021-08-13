Home Obituaries Obit Gordon McKinniss

Obit Gordon McKinniss

Posted on August 13, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

LaRUE — Gordon “Mont” McKinniss, 70, of LaRue, died Thursday morning Aug. 12, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at stofcheck-ballinger.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

 


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply