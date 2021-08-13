Obit Gordon McKinniss Posted on August 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! LaRUE — Gordon “Mont” McKinniss, 70, of LaRue, died Thursday morning Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at stofcheck-ballinger.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!