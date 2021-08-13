Obit Gordon McKinniss

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LaRUE — Gordon “Mont” McKinniss, 70, of LaRue, died Thursday morning Aug. 12, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at stofcheck-ballinger.com.

