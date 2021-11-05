Obit Gerald Castanien Posted on November 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Gerald Castanien Gerald F. “Gerry” Castanien, age 78, passed away Nov. 2, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Emanuel United Church of Christ, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!