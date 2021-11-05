Obit Gerald Castanien

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gerald Castanien

Gerald F. “Gerry” Castanien, age 78, passed away Nov. 2, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Emanuel United Church of Christ, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

