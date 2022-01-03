Obit Gary McKee

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gary McKee

CAREY — Gary Lee McKee, 74, of Greenville, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, peacefully at Ayden Healthcare of Greenville.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in honored to serve Gary's family

