Obit Francis Wyeth

SYCAMORE — Francis E. Wyeth, age 87, formerly of 5027 Marion-Melmore Road, Sycamore, died at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabitation Center.

A graveside service for Francis is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oceola Cemetery with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

