Obit Darold George

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KEY LARGO, Fla. — Darold Leon George, 58 of Key Largo, Florida, died Monday, Sept. 13 from a sudden and brief illness.

A memorial service is Sept. 25 by video conference. Email dessey.cox@gmail.com for details.

In lieu of flowers, friends may send memorial contributions to P.O. Box 672, Islamorada, FL 33036.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!